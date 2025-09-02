FEMA assistance available for Doña Ana, Lincoln County residents affected by recent flash flooding

José Gil Montañez, Federal Coordinating Officer with FEMA, speaks with

KC Counts about how residents can apply for assistance.

KC Counts:

I know this can be a frustrating process for people. And I think in many cases, people aren't sure what FEMA really is able to do for them. So why don't you start by telling us about that process and kind of step by step what people need to know to get help from FEMA. Recently, we've had those disaster spots in the Vado, Rincon areas and in Lincoln County.

José Gil Montañez:

So, yeah, so ever since the declaration, FEMA has been targeting disaster recovery assistance for anyone that has been impacted by the severe storms, flooding, landslides that occurred between June 23rd to August 5th in the approved counties. So currently, right now, for individual assistance, and that's what we're going to talk about today, it is Doña Ana County and Lincoln County. Do you want me to provide details now about the best ways to apply for assistance?

KC Counts:

Sure. Let's go ahead and do that. We'll tackle those steps and then move on to some other important information. Go right ahead.

José Gil Montañez:

Okay. So, you can easily call the FEMA helpline at 1-800-621-3362. If anyone still uses a phone that has the letters on there, it's 1-800-621-FEMA. and they can call for assistance between the hours of 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. mountain they can also download the FEMA app so for anyone that prefers to use their smartphone look up the FEMA application and go through the disaster assistance process there they can also go online on disasterassistance.gov and for those that prefer to do the application in Spanish, they can go to disasterassistance.gov/es. But most importantly, and this is where I would like to refer people to, is the state disaster recovery or resource centers. We have two in each of the counties, Doña Ana and Lincoln. In Doña Ana County, it is in the Vado Del Cerro Community Resource Center at 180 La Fe Avenue in Del Cerro, New Mexico. 11:30a.m. to 7:30 daily. In Lincoln County, they can go to the Eastern New Mexico University, Ruidoso Annex, that's at 709 Mechem Drive, and Ruidoso. And that's from 9 A.m. to 7 P.m. daily.

KC Counts:

Jose, you, I know you deal with people when they've, when they're just going through something so traumatic, and so terrible. And I know how frustrating the process can be. What do you want to tell people about getting through it, maintaining calm, and what they should expect FEMA to be able to help with?

José Gil Montañez:

So, I would say that, you know, we understand that it's a catastrophic event that caused horrible situations for those that are trying to get back on their feet. FEMA is here to support in multiple capacities, first supporting the state. So, the state has really ventured out to seek how we can provide support in home repairs, rental assistance. For those that are insured, you definitely want to go through the insurance process first. If there's anything that the insurance could not capture, make sure that you seek the FEMA assistance. FEMA is also responsible for coordinating with other federal agencies as well as private nonprofits to help families, individuals, and community entities like small businesses become whole. So, there's the Small Business Administration that can provide loans to small businesses as well as private nonprofits. And then we have a large array of nonprofits that are here to support like Salvation Army, the Red Cross. Everybody has been working hand in hand, especially with the reoccurring nature of some of these impacts during the monsoon season. So, for the best assistance, I would say go directly to the state disaster recovery center in order to seek that support, thatin-person support. Sometimes it's hard to get that assistance and to be able to re-energize that hope when you're trying to get assistance on the phone or online. Sometimes you need that in-person touch, and that's why we provide these disaster recovery centers that you can get that in-person.

KC Counts:

What can you tell us about deadlines for people to apply?

José Gil Montañez:

So the current deadline for individual assistance is September 22nd. So once again, make the phone call, start the application process. I know there's a lot of questions about those that are insured or they might have other financial opportunities that might be coming to them. We will take that into account as you go through that process. But it's really important to start producing that application and for us to be able to walk side by side to you, don't want to wait till the last minute.

Here is a link to the FEMA site: https://www.disasterassistance.gov/