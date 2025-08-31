Fife helps boost New Mexico State past Bryant 19-3

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Logan Fife passed for 227 yards and a touchdown and Kadarius Calloway ran for a score as New Mexico State beat Bryant 19-3 in a season opener for both teams on Saturday.

After the two team punted on their initial drives, Fife led the Aggies on a six-play, 82-yard drive that culminated with his 20-yard touchdown pass to PJ Johnson III. The big play on the drive occurred when Fife connected with Donovan Faupel for 55 yards on third-and-4 with the Aggies on their own 24-yard line. The point-after attempt failed for a 6-0 lead.

Bryant's lone score was Bryce Soli's 43-yard field goal with 4:08 left in the first quarter to cut it to 6-3.

Ryan Hawk connected on field goals of 41 and 27 yards for the Bulldogs, and Calloway's 17-yard scoring run with 6:20 left sealed it. Brennan Myer completed 20 of 33 passes for 187 yards.

The Aggies have opened with a victory in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2006-07.

New Mexico State is now 10-1 against FCS opponents in its last 11 games.