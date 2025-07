On the next episode of “KRWG Music Spotlight,” airing Saturday night at 10 on KRWG-TV, host Scott Brocato welcomes local singer-songwriter Teresa Tudury. Tudury’s music has been described as “a cross between Bette Midler and Bonnie Raitt musically.” Her latest CD is “Teresa Tudury: Perhaps You’ve Heard of Me.” Here’s a portion of her conversation with Scott Brocato.