The 575 Band are the next guests on TV's "KRWG Music Spotlight"

KRWG | By Scott Brocato
Published June 24, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
575 Band's Kim Kelly (left), Nikki deMilliano (center), and Isaac Arellano (right).
KRWG Public Media
The Las Cruces-based 575 Band's lead singers are New Mexico native Nikki deMilliano, who began singing at a young age and sang with many groups before joining the 575 Band; and Kim Kelly, a former pro rodeo cowboy who grew up in Albuquerque and who also writes most of the band’s original songs. Other members include guitarist-singer Isaac Arellano, bassist Dwight Dixon, and drummer Steve Gabaldon. In this preview of "KRWG Music Spotlight", airing Saturday night at 10 on KRWG-TV, host Scott Brocato talks with co-lead singer Kim Kelly about the band.

The 575 Band's Kim Kelly (left) and Nikki deMilliano.
KRWG Public Media
KRWG News
Scott Brocato
Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. He has lived and worked in Las Cruces since 2016, and you can hear him regularly during "All Things Considered" from 4 pm-7 pm on weekdays. Off the air, he is also a local actor and musician, and you can catch him rocking the bass with his band Flat Blak around Las Cruces and El Paso.
