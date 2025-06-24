The 575 Band are the next guests on TV's "KRWG Music Spotlight"

The Las Cruces-based 575 Band's lead singers are New Mexico native Nikki deMilliano, who began singing at a young age and sang with many groups before joining the 575 Band; and Kim Kelly, a former pro rodeo cowboy who grew up in Albuquerque and who also writes most of the band’s original songs. Other members include guitarist-singer Isaac Arellano, bassist Dwight Dixon, and drummer Steve Gabaldon. In this preview of "KRWG Music Spotlight", airing Saturday night at 10 on KRWG-TV, host Scott Brocato talks with co-lead singer Kim Kelly about the band.

KRWG Public Media The 575 Band's Kim Kelly (left) and Nikki deMilliano.