Doña Ana County BOCC approves GO bond for November ballot

During their regular meeting Tuesday, the Doña Ana County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution to place a General Obligation, or GO, Bond question on the November 4th election ballot.

If voters approve the bond, it would authorize the county to issue up to $140 million in GO bonds, payable from ad valorem taxes, to fund the planning, design, development, construction, renovation, and enhancement of fairgrounds, recreational facilities, and county buildings.

The proposed bond will allow the County to borrow the funds needed to complete these large-scale projects. Residents contribute to a GO bond by approving it through their vote. The County would repay the bond through an increase in property taxes. If one’s home market value was $285,000, for instance, one would see an increase of $14.41 per month.

District One Commissioner and Chair Christopher Schaljo-Hernandez praised the proposed bond.

“We have not done a GO bond for a quality-of-life initiative in the history of Doña Ana County,” he said. “So this is something that can really jettison us into some really great quality of life initiatives that we’ve all been really wanting, so I’m really excited to see this.”

District 3 Commissioner Shannon Reynolds put the cost of the bond in a unique perspective.

“When I look at this, I look at it from the perspective of things I do, and I’m looking at about a dozen and a half eggs a month,” he said. “This equates to what I spend on one meal at McDonald’s. Meaning, when you think of it that way and put it in that perspective, it’s not a huge increase to anybody’s budget.”

In other business, the BOCC also passed a resolution to declare severe drought conditions within Doña Ana County. Doña Ana County Deputy Fire Chief Cody Haver explained that according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 100% of Doña Ana County is experiencing “extreme drought”, with 12.42% of the county, mainly in the southern margin, in what was described as “exceptional drought.” Fire Chief Haver also described the “safe and sane” law the county and the City of Las Cruces has regarding the sale and use of fireworks during such conditions.

“Basically what that means is that cones, fountains, flittering devices, those types of things are available to buy and use,” said Haver. “But such things as firecrackers, ground audible devices, and aerial fireworks are not allowed to be purchased, sold, used, or have in your possession here within the jurisdiction of Doña Ana County.”

The next scheduled Board of County Commissioners Meeting is set for Tuesday, June 24 at 9am.