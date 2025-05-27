© 2025 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Doña Ana BOCC approves preliminary FY26 budget

KRWG | By Scott Brocato
Published May 27, 2025 at 6:00 PM MDT
Budget and Research Officer Lucio Luttrell (left at podium) presenting the FY26 preliminary budget to the BOCC
Scott Brocato
Budget and Research Officer Lucio Luttrell (left at podium) presenting the FY26 preliminary budget to the BOCC

On Tuesday, the Doña Ana County Board of Commissioners approved the preliminary budget for Fiscal Year 2026.

The preliminary budget the commissioners approved, provided by Budget and Research Officer Lucio Luttrell, highlighted changes from the April 15th Budget Work Session. Those included an increase of over $98 million in revenue for Department Grant Budgets, and an increase of over $120 million in expenditures. Countywide sources of revenue would include 53% from tax revenues, 32% from grants, 11% from service revenues, 3% from other revenues, and 1% from investment revenues. The preliminary budget will need to be submitted to DFA by June 1st. From July 1st through 10th, there will be an update on Grant and Capital in process budgets; a BOCC meeting on July 8th for year end budget adjustments; and in a special BOCC meeting on July 29th, the commissioners will approve the FY25 4th Quarter Report and FY26 Final Budget.

The BOCC also approved a request from Sheriff Kim Stewart, who did not attend Tuesday’s meeting, to increase the Security Transport Services Inc. contract by $75,000 for a total of $150,000 for FY25. The BOCC also awarded a project contract to ESA Construction to perform renovations and additions to Fire Station #12 in Fairacres, and gave a preliminary plat approval for a Type III subdivision to be known as Nevarez Estates Subdivision, located at Del Rey Blvd. and Webb Road.

The next BOCC regular meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 10th at 9am.
KRWG News
Scott Brocato
Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. He has lived and worked in Las Cruces since 2016, and you can hear him regularly during "All Things Considered" from 4 pm-7 pm on weekdays. Off the air, he is also a local actor and musician, and you can catch him rocking the bass with his band Flat Blak around Las Cruces and El Paso.
See stories by Scott Brocato