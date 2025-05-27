Doña Ana BOCC approves preliminary FY26 budget

On Tuesday, the Doña Ana County Board of Commissioners approved the preliminary budget for Fiscal Year 2026.

The preliminary budget the commissioners approved, provided by Budget and Research Officer Lucio Luttrell, highlighted changes from the April 15th Budget Work Session. Those included an increase of over $98 million in revenue for Department Grant Budgets, and an increase of over $120 million in expenditures. Countywide sources of revenue would include 53% from tax revenues, 32% from grants, 11% from service revenues, 3% from other revenues, and 1% from investment revenues. The preliminary budget will need to be submitted to DFA by June 1st. From July 1st through 10th, there will be an update on Grant and Capital in process budgets; a BOCC meeting on July 8th for year end budget adjustments; and in a special BOCC meeting on July 29th, the commissioners will approve the FY25 4th Quarter Report and FY26 Final Budget.

The BOCC also approved a request from Sheriff Kim Stewart, who did not attend Tuesday’s meeting, to increase the Security Transport Services Inc. contract by $75,000 for a total of $150,000 for FY25. The BOCC also awarded a project contract to ESA Construction to perform renovations and additions to Fire Station #12 in Fairacres, and gave a preliminary plat approval for a Type III subdivision to be known as Nevarez Estates Subdivision, located at Del Rey Blvd. and Webb Road.

The next BOCC regular meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 10th at 9am.