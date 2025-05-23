© 2025 KRWG
El Paso's Dusty Low are the next guests on KRWG Music Spotlight

KRWG | By Scott Brocato
Published May 23, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
Dusty Low is a band of musical brothers out of El Paso who have been sharing their original music rooted in folk rock and Americana nationally and internationally since 2007. The band consists of Jesse Sullivan on guitar and vocals; Danny Sullivan on drums and vocals; and Sam Sullivan on vocals, harmonica, and trumpet. Dusty Low will be Scott Brocato’s next musical guest on “KRWG Music Spotlight”, airing Saturday night at 10 on KRWG-TV. Here’s a preview of Scott’s interview with Dusty Low’s lead singer and songwriter, Jesse Sullivan.
Scott Brocato
