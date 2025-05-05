© 2025 KRWG
Nurse Residency Program aims to improve retention rates and bolster local nursing workforce

KRWG | By Scott Brocato
Published May 5, 2025 at 7:00 AM MDT
First nurses of the new Nurse Residency Program at MountainView Regional Medical Center
MountainView Regional Medical Center
According to Medicare.gov, the total nursing staff turnover rate for New Mexico was higher than the national average, showing a 53.4% state turnover rate compared to the national average of 48.4%. The turnover rate for New Mexico registered nurses was 55%, compared to a 45.1% national average. A new Nurse Residency program at MountainView Regional Medical Center aims to address the nurse retention issue. Scott Brocato spoke with MountainView’s Chief Nursing Officer AJ Stephens about the program.

Dr. AJ Stephens, Chief Nursing Officer with MountainView Regional Medical Center
MountainView Regional Medical Center
KRWG News
Scott Brocato
Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. He has lived and worked in Las Cruces since 2016, and you can hear him regularly during "All Things Considered" from 4 pm-7 pm on weekdays. Off the air, he is also a local actor and musician, and you can catch him rocking the bass with his band Flat Blak around Las Cruces and El Paso.
