Nurse Residency Program aims to improve retention rates and bolster local nursing workforce

According to Medicare.gov, the total nursing staff turnover rate for New Mexico was higher than the national average, showing a 53.4% state turnover rate compared to the national average of 48.4%. The turnover rate for New Mexico registered nurses was 55%, compared to a 45.1% national average. A new Nurse Residency program at MountainView Regional Medical Center aims to address the nurse retention issue. Scott Brocato spoke with MountainView’s Chief Nursing Officer AJ Stephens about the program.

MountainView Regional Medical Center Dr. AJ Stephens, Chief Nursing Officer with MountainView Regional Medical Center