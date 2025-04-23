Las Cruces-based country singer and former American Idol contestant Dzaki Sukarno is the next "KRWG Music Spotlight" guest

Dzaki Sukarno is a country singer who was born in Japan but grew up near the Organ Mountains and the green chile fields of New Mexico. He was a contestant on American Idol in 2020, and currently has over 500,000 followers on TikTok and nearly 100,000 followers on Instagram. He is also Scott Brocato’s next musical guest on “KRWG Music Spotlight”, airing Saturday night at 10 on KRWG-TV. Here’s a preview of their interview.