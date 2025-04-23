© 2025 KRWG
Las Cruces-based country singer and former American Idol contestant Dzaki Sukarno is the next "KRWG Music Spotlight" guest

KRWG | By Scott Brocato
Published April 23, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
Dzaki Sukarno performing on "KRWG Music Spotlight"
KRWG Music Spotlight
Dzaki Sukarno performing on "KRWG Music Spotlight"

Dzaki Sukarno is a country singer who was born in Japan but grew up near the Organ Mountains and the green chile fields of New Mexico. He was a contestant on American Idol in 2020, and currently has over 500,000 followers on TikTok and nearly 100,000 followers on Instagram. He is also Scott Brocato’s next musical guest on “KRWG Music Spotlight”, airing Saturday night at 10 on KRWG-TV. Here’s a preview of their interview.

KRWG News
Scott Brocato
Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. He has lived and worked in Las Cruces since 2016, and you can hear him regularly during "All Things Considered" from 4 pm-7 pm on weekdays. Off the air, he is also a local actor and musician, and you can catch him rocking the bass with his band Flat Blak around Las Cruces and El Paso.
