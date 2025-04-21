Las Cruces City Council approves resolution updating RoadRunner Transit's Title VI programs

On Monday, the Las Cruces City Council held their final regular session meeting for April. Scott Brocato has more.

During Monday’s meeting, the city council approved a resolution to update RoadRunner Transit’s triennial Title VI programs. Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects people from discrimination based on race, color, and national origin in programs and activities receiving federal financial assistance. RoadRunner Transit’s new director, Richard Hanway, made his first appearance before the City Council, giving a presentation for the transit agency’s Title VI plan, which includes nine required elements such as a notice to the public in English and Spanish; complaint procedures; a complaint form in English and Spanish; representation on appointed boards, which on the seven-member Las Cruces transit advisory board is 71% White (non-Latino) and 29% Latino (any race); and public comments and participation, which include a Google Translate tool on the City webpage and bus schedules and Dial-a-Ride brochures in English and Spanish. Before voting to pass it, District 5 City Councilor Becky Corran, who also serves on the transit board, praised the presentation.

“This is one of the most powerful and interesting analysis that I’ve ever learned about on the city council, and I really appreciate you coming to talk about it in the context” she said to Hanway. “It is parallel to many of our city boards, where white folks outnumber folks of color. This is one of the few required reports where we actually consider that as a very serious consideration.”

The council also passed a resolution amending the Fiscal Year 2025-2030 Capital Improvements Program; a resolution adopting the 2024 Las Cruces International Airport master plan and the Las Cruces Airport layout plan; and a resolution to enter into a contract with Root Policy Research of Denver, Colorado to complete a HUD five-year consolidated plan and affordable housing plan.

The next Las Cruces City Council Meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 5th.