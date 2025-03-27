Las Cruces singer/songwriter C.M. Adams is this month's guest on KRWG-TV's "KRWG Music Spotlight"

On the next episode of “KRWG Music Spotlight”, which airs Saturday night at 10 on KRWG-TV, Scott Brocato will welcome local singer/songwriter C.M. Adams. Adams is also a history teacher, and in this preview of Saturday night’s episode, Scott talks with Adams not only about his music, but about the importance of teaching history today.

Scott Brocato:

Chris, you’ve lived in a lot of places. One of your websites lists Venezuela as your home country. Where are some of the places that you lived and how did you end up here in Las Cruces?

C.M. Adams:

I was born in Paducah, KY. And then we moved to Venezuela when I was 12 years old, and graduated from high school there, and my parents lived there for about 15 years, and I will often go back and visit. And my wife's from there as well. I've been in Las Cruces since 2003, so Venezuela and Las Cruces, I'd say they’re my two hometowns.

Scott Brocato:

When did you get started, or how did you get started, as a musician?

C.M. Adams:

Well, most of my family on both sides were...everyone played music pretty much. My mom was my biggest musical influence. I grew up in church, and she was playing church piano by the time she was 12 years old--and to me, one of the best gospel piano players I've ever heard. And then my biggest inspirations: my uncles, who played bluegrass, often at my grandmother's; and at 8 years old, I just wanted to play with them. So that started me off.

Originally, I wanted to take up drums. I'd ask for those little paper kits you get for Christmas every year. Then I told Mom I really want it. She's like, well, you need to take piano lessons first. So I did that, and it didn't take. I couldn't get into it. And then she started me on guitar lessons. And once my school music teacher, and once I learned the cowboy chords, I was done and I was pretty much self-taught from there on except for when I was 15-16, I had a guitar teacher who was really good. He got me on my way.

KRWG Public Media C.M. Adams performing on "KRWG Music Spotlight"

Scott Brocato:

I mentioned in the intro that your musical influences are wide and varied, and whenever I've seen you--and I've seen you many times in concert, I hear a little Americana, a little Rock, a little folk, a little country. Do you have a favorite genre or genres of music?

C.M. Adams:

Folk and Americana are, like, kind of my wheelhouse. It's like when I sit down to play, that's what comes out first. Although I’ve dabbled in many different styles, that's the one that just is natural to me. But I enjoy playing blues. After I really decided where I was, and wanted to be a serious artist, blues was really what I wanted to do. Stevie Ray Vaughn was a huge hero. Always has been. I've been a guitar player for about 20 years. I wrote my first song at 23, but it took me almost 20 years to actually record an album of my original stuff.

Scott Brocato:

And musical influences? Artists?

C.M. Adams:

(Bob) Dylan is...you can't escape him. His DNA is everywhere. One of my favorites is Neil Young, but also outlaw country, Johnny Cash. Hearing Johnny Cash when I was younger...my uncle had the "Live at Folsom Prison” album. That's the first music that really hit me, you know, beyond what I listened to at home, which is mostly church music. Maybe some Country- Western, what my parents played: you know, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings. But some contemporary artists, too, like Chris Stapleton. Sturgill Simpson.

Scott Brocato:

In addition to being a musician, you're also a teacher. You're an 11th grade history teacher at Pecos Cyber Academy. What rewards do you get out of being a teacher?

C.M. Adams:

Well, my first reason for being there is the kids. And I also teach for NMSU, adjunct teach classes, and I've been doing that since 2003 when I came here to work with my doctorate. Students who are wanting to be teachers, or getting into this field...you got to love kids, first of all. And that's the reason most of us are here and stick it out. And I've been a teacher since ‘99.

Scott Brocato:

Why is history such an important topic?

C.M. Adams:

It was always what I was interested in in school, besides music. I've always really gravitated towards historical places, buildings, things. I mean, I live in a 120-year-old historic house. I just like that, but I'm also drawin to the stories of people throughout history who struggled and overcame great odds to change the world for a better place in their time. You know, I think we can draw inspiration from that.

Scott Brocato:

Do you feel that there is a danger of people forgetting certain parts of history these days?

C.M. Adams:

Absolutely, absolutely, yeah. And I always start each semester, at the beginning of the class, talking about why do we need to learn history? And the cliche is, so we don't repeat it. I said, well, let's think about that. Human beings tend to repeat things over and over, making the same mistakes, even us individually. We’ve got to shoot higher than that, you know, maybe have better laws, better policies.