City Council approves four Las Cruces areas to be designated as redevelopment areas

On Monday, the Las Cruces City Council voted to designate four areas in Las Cruces as Metropolitan Redevelopment Areas.

At Monday’s City Council meeting, Interim Economic Development Deputy Director Celina Morales outlined the four areas in Las Cruces recommended to be designated Metropolitan Redevelopment Areas: the Amador Proximo and South Area; the Apodaca and Lift Up Area; the East of Solano Neighborhood Area; and the Mesquite Area. Morales told the council ways that areas can benefit from an MRA designation.

“It allows for the contribution of public resources to private redevelopment projects without violating the state’s anti-donation clause; it addresses conditions that may endanger life or property, enhancing public health, safety, and welfare; and it demonstrates the commitment of the City of Las Cruces to invest within the proposed MRAs.”

The council voted unanimously to approve the adoption of resolution for the MRA designation of the four areas, the second of a four-part process which moves on to an MRA plan for the areas and finally a plan implementation.

Other resolutions passed by the Council on Monday included approving the request for a Restaurant B liquor license for Chachi’s LLC at 340 Main Street; and a resolution to approve the submission of a grant application to the New Mexico Department of Transportation for East Lohman Avenue signal improvements.

There will be an Agenda Setting Meeting scheduled for Monday, March 31st, with the next regular session meeting set for Monday, April 7th.