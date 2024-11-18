© 2024 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Las Cruces singer-songwriter Chris Sanders is this month's musical guest on "KRWG's Music Spotlight" on KRWG-TV

KRWG | By Scott Brocato
Published November 18, 2024 at 6:00 AM MST
Singer-songwriter Chris Sanders performing on "KRWG Music Spotlight" on KRWG-TV
KRWG Public Media
Singer-songwriter Chris Sanders performing on "KRWG Music Spotlight" on KRWG-TV

On the latest episode of “KRWG Music Spotlight”, Scott Brocato talks singer-songwriter Chris Sanders, formerly of The Hard Road Trio. Chris will discuss her musical journey, and perform songs with special guest Steve Smith, also from The Hard Road Trio. Here’s a portion of her conversation with host Scott Brocato. You can watch the full episode of “KRWG Music Spotlight” this Saturday night at 10 on KRWG-TV.

Steve Smith and Chris Sanders performing on "KRWG Music Spotlight"
KRWG Public Media
Steve Smith and Chris Sanders performing on "KRWG Music Spotlight"
KRWG News
Scott Brocato
Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. He has lived and worked in Las Cruces since 2016, and you can hear him regularly during "All Things Considered" from 4 pm-7 pm on weekdays. Off the air, he is also a local actor and musician, and you can catch him rocking the bass with his band Flat Blak around Las Cruces and El Paso.
See stories by Scott Brocato