Las Cruces singer-songwriter Chris Sanders is this month's musical guest on "KRWG's Music Spotlight" on KRWG-TV

On the latest episode of “KRWG Music Spotlight”, Scott Brocato talks singer-songwriter Chris Sanders, formerly of The Hard Road Trio. Chris will discuss her musical journey, and perform songs with special guest Steve Smith, also from The Hard Road Trio. Here’s a portion of her conversation with host Scott Brocato. You can watch the full episode of “KRWG Music Spotlight” this Saturday night at 10 on KRWG-TV.

KRWG Public Media Steve Smith and Chris Sanders performing on "KRWG Music Spotlight"