Recently a team of New Mexico State University researchers tested 300-year-old insect repellent strategies used by Native Americans, who used rancid animal fats and oils, to see if they’re still effective. Scott Brocato spoke with NMSU biology professor Immo Hansen, along with biology Ph.D student Hailey Luker, about the tests and the results.

NMSU A person’s arm with a sample of potential repellent is placed inside a mosquito cage to determine whether the substance repels or attracts insects.