KRWG’S Music Spotlight will return to KRWG-TV 10pm Saturday with host Scott Brocato. Scott’s guest Saturday will be singer-songwriter and former Las Cruces resident Bri Bagwell, who will talk about and play some of her best-known songs, as well as discuss what she misses most about Las Cruces. Here’s a preview.

Scott Brocato Bri Bagwell's rescue dog, Whiskey