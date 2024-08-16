© 2024 KRWG
Kasey Peña throws in her name to take vacant House District 53 seat

KRWG | By Scott Brocato
Published August 16, 2024 at 6:00 AM MDT
Kasey Peña
Angel Peña
Kasey Peña

Recently, the Democratic nominee for House District 53, Dr. Jon Hill, announced his withdrawal from the race amidst health concerns. Yesterday we heard from Sarah Silva, who said she is running for the Democratic nomination for House District 53. Today Scott Brocato speaks with another candidate for the Democratic nomination, Kasey Peña.

KRWG Public Media has reached out to Willie Madrid, who is also seeking the Democratic nomination for the New Mexico House District 53 seat, for an interview.
Scott Brocato
_