Author and 2024 presidential candidate Marianne Williamson makes an appearance in Las Cruces

Author, activist, and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson announced her campaign for the 2024 presidential election in March of 2023. Williamson then suspended her campaign on February 7th of this year, only to “unsuspend” her campaign on February 28th. She explained the purpose of her visit to Las Cruces Wednesday in an appearance at the Thomas Brannigan Memorial Library. Scott Brocato was there and has more.