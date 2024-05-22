© 2024 KRWG
News that Matters.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Author and 2024 presidential candidate Marianne Williamson makes an appearance in Las Cruces

KRWG | By Scott Brocato
Published May 22, 2024 at 6:16 PM MDT
Marianne Williamson speaking at the Thomas Brannigan Memorial Library in Las Cruces
Scott Brocato
Marianne Williamson speaking at the Thomas Brannigan Memorial Library in Las Cruces

Author, activist, and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson announced her campaign for the 2024 presidential election in March of 2023. Williamson then suspended her campaign on February 7th of this year, only to “unsuspend” her campaign on February 28th. She explained the purpose of her visit to Las Cruces Wednesday in an appearance at the Thomas Brannigan Memorial Library. Scott Brocato was there and has more.
KRWG News
Scott Brocato
Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. He has lived and worked in Las Cruces since 2016, and you can hear him regularly during "All Things Considered" from 4 pm-7 pm on weekdays. Off the air, he is also a local actor and musician, and you can catch him rocking the bass with his band Flat Blak around Las Cruces and El Paso.
See stories by Scott Brocato