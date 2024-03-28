© 2024 KRWG
News that Matters.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NMSU-NEA faculty labor union celebrates majority support

KRWG | By Scott Brocato
Published March 28, 2024 at 5:40 PM MDT
Scott Brocato
Patricia MacGregor-Mendoza speaking at the NMSU-NEA celebration
1 of 6  — Patricia MacGregor-Mendoza speaking.jpg
Patricia MacGregor-Mendoza speaking at the NMSU-NEA celebration
Scott Brocato
Jamie Bronstein, NMSU professor of history
2 of 6  — jamie bronstein speaking.jpg
Jamie Bronstein, NMSU professor of history
Scott Brocato
Dr. Christopher Brown, NMSU professor of Geography and Environmental Studies
3 of 6  — christopher brown.jpg
Dr. Christopher Brown, NMSU professor of Geography and Environmental Studies
Scott Brocato
4 of 6  — table and sign.jpg
Scott Brocato
NMSU-NEA public letter of support
5 of 6  — IMG_7796 (1).jpg
NMSU-NEA public letter of support
Scott Brocato
6 of 6  — faculty banner on ground.jpg
Scott Brocato

New Mexico State University’s new faculty labor union, NMSU-NEA, celebrated reaching majority support of NMSU faculty, and to call on NMSU administration to voluntarily recognize the union. Scott Brocato has more.
KRWG News
Scott Brocato
Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. He has lived and worked in Las Cruces since 2016, and you can hear him regularly during "All Things Considered" from 4 pm-7 pm on weekdays. Off the air, he is also a local actor and musician, and you can catch him rocking the bass with his band Flat Blak around Las Cruces and El Paso.
See stories by Scott Brocato