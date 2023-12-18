Monday's Las Cruces city council meeting was the final one for Mayor Ken Miyagishima

Monday’s Las Cruces City Council meeting was the final one for longtime mayor Ken Miyagishima. During the meeting, District 6 councilor Yvonne Flores presented the mayor with a proclamation.

“…And hearby proclaim December 18, 2023, as Mayor Ken Miyagishima Day,” councilor Flores read aloud.

The city council meeting was also the final one for outgoing Mayor Pro Tem and District One councilor Kasandra Gandara and outgoing District 2 city councilor Tessa Abeyta, who were both presented with thank plaques from Mayor Miyagishima. The council then took a short recess while they led they Mayor outside City Hall to present him with the city flag.

When the session was resumed, the council unanimously approved to update the project participation agreement between the city and 828 Productions, a limited liability film production company, to add an additional $2,800,000 to go towards renovations of multiple facilities in Las Cruces.

After the council member board reports and comments, the mayor gave his parting comments.

“It’s been a tremendous journey, something that I’ve learned so much," the Mayor said. "So many things that's been incredible that I’ve picked up and been able to utilize. And hopefully help our residents live just a little bit better life. And hopefully be able to maybe hopefully save that taxpayers a few dollars here and there. Thank you for allowing me to have that little bit of time.”

When it came time to vote to adjourn the meeting, the outgoing mayor gave his final vote.

“I’m gonna vote no,” the mayor joked, before officially ending the meeting on a 5-1 vote and a rap of the gavel.

And with that final rap of the gavel, after sixteen years as the mayor of Las Cruces, Mayor Ken Miyagishima ended his final city council meeting.