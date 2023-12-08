Pedestrian Succumbs to Injuries following Sunday Crash

A man was struck by a vehicle on Sunday evening on Lohman Avenue and on Tuesday has died as a result of his injuries.

In a news release issued by the Las Cruces Police Department, it states that the crash occurred shortly before 6 p.m. on December 3rd, on East Lohman Avenue. Las Cruces police learned that a 2012 Chevrolet Impala was traveling east on Lohman when a pedestrian, on the south sidewalk, began running north across the roadway.

The 58-year-old driver of the Impala attempted to avoid striking the pedestrian but was unsuccessful.

The pedestrian, identified as 60-year-old Kevin Taylor, received injuries to his head, and was in critical condition. He was airlifted to the University Medical Center of El Paso, TX.

LCPD Traffic investigators later learned that Taylor died on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at UMC.

The driver of the Impala remained on scene and was cooperative with investigators. Speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash, no citations or charges were issued. Investigators interviewed witnesses whose statements were consistent with the driver’s account.