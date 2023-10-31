LCPD Seeks Additional Information on Dyer Street Shooting

The Las Cruces Police Department is asking for help from the community in gathering more information about the shooting that occurred on Saturday, October 28, 2023, on Dyer Street.

On Saturday at around 11:30 p.m., the LCPD said that a drive-by shooting was directed at a house party. Seven victims were injured, one was 17 years old and the other six were 18 years and older. Two of the victims are in critical, but stable, condition.

The seven victims were taken to local hospitals, but one was later transferred to an El Paso Hospital. There were no deaths in this incident.

No arrests have yet been made, and the shooting is still being investigated. The LCPD is encouraging any information to be shared by calling (575) 526-0795..