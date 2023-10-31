Fire Damages Commercial Building on Telshor Blvd.

On Monday, October 30th at 755 S. Telshor Boulevard a commerical building was damaged by a fire. The Las Cruces Fire Department news release did not mention any injuries, however KRWG sources informed us that the business owner's dog died in the fire.

From the LCFD News Release:

Upon arrival, Las Cruces Fire Department firefighters found substantial flames coming from multiple second-floor windows of the building. Firefighters attempts to start a fire attack through an interior stairwell were hindered by zero visibility and intense heat.

Those factors prompted LCFD to shift its tactics to gain access to the second floor, by using ladders and additional firefighters who gained access from the rear of the building.

Limited access to the second floor and a significant amount of stored materials posed challenges to firefighters attacking the blaze. Still, firefighters were able to control the fire in less than one hour.

No other nearby buildings were damaged. More than 40 Las Cruces firefighters battled the fire.

An investigation into what caused the fire continues. An estimated cost of damages caused by the fire has not yet been determined.