Teacher Pipeline, a new program in the New Mexico State University School of Teacher Preparation, Administration and Leadership, addresses teacher vacancy issue

According to a report by NMSU’s Southwest Outreach Academic Research Evaluation and Policy Center, New Mexico is now seeing a 9% increase in teacher vacancies this year compared to last year. Scott Brocato spoke with Rick Marlatt, director of NMSU’S School of Teacher Preparation, Administration, and Leadership, or TPAL, about how that program is striving to meet the educational needs of the state; and with Valerie Moreno, a first-year first-grade teacher at Valley View Elementary who was part of the TPAL program, about the challenges she found entering the educational system.