Teacher Pipeline, a new program in the New Mexico State University School of Teacher Preparation, Administration and Leadership, addresses teacher vacancy issue

KRWG | By Scott Brocato
Published October 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM MDT
Rick Marlatt, director of NMSU's School of Teacher Preparation, Administration, and Leadership; and Valerie Moreno, a first-year first-grade teacher at Valley View Elementary
Rick Marlatt and Valerie Moreno
Rick Marlatt, director of NMSU's School of Teacher Preparation, Administration, and Leadership; and Valerie Moreno, a first-year first-grade teacher at Valley View Elementary

According to a report by NMSU’s Southwest Outreach Academic Research Evaluation and Policy Center, New Mexico is now seeing a 9% increase in teacher vacancies this year compared to last year. Scott Brocato spoke with Rick Marlatt, director of NMSU’S School of Teacher Preparation, Administration, and Leadership, or TPAL, about how that program is striving to meet the educational needs of the state; and with Valerie Moreno, a first-year first-grade teacher at Valley View Elementary who was part of the TPAL program, about the challenges she found entering the educational system.

KRWG News
Scott Brocato
Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. He has lived and worked in Las Cruces since 2016, and you can hear him regularly during "All Things Considered" from 4 pm-7 pm on weekdays. Off the air, he is also a local actor and musician, and you can catch him rocking the bass with his band Flat Blak around Las Cruces and El Paso.
