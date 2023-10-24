Say ‘Boo to the Flu’ - No cost drive-thru vaccinations for children and adults at two local hospitals

From a New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOT) Press Release:

Flu season is underway, and to combat the virus, MountainView Regional Medical Center and Three Crosses Regional Hospital are teaming up with the New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) and community partners to host 'Boo to the Flu'. The yearly Las Cruces flu vaccination event is scheduled at both hospitals Saturday, Oct. 28 from 8 a.m. to noon or while vaccine supplies last. No appointment is necessary.

With flu vaccine provided by DOH, both hospitals will be dispensing drive through flu shots for adults ages 18 and over. One hospital will also be providing vaccinations for children ages six months and over.

“Yearly flu vaccines help everyone defend themselves against the flu virus,” said Travis Leyva, Interim Director for DOH’s Southwest Region Public Health Division. “Flu vaccines can reduce people’s chances of serious flu‐related complications.”

There is no charge for the vaccinations, but anyone with insurance should bring their insurance card, including Medicaid or Medicare, with them.

At MountainView Regional Medical Center:

Adults 18 and children six months and over can receive drive through vaccinations at the hospital’s Medical Plaza, east of the main hospital, at 4351 E. Lohman Ave. Follow the signs and MountainView personnel for instructions.

"We are proud to be a part of the Boo to the Flu event again this year, as it aligns with our commitment to the health and well-being of our community,” said Mountain View Regional Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Matt Conrad. “By providing free flu shots and promoting preventive measures, we are taking proactive steps to prevent the spread of flu and protect the well-being of our neighbors."

At Three Crosses Regional Hospital:

Vaccinations are available for adults only. Three Crosses Regional Hospital is located at 2560 Samaritan Drive – just off North Main St. Signs will be posted on both sides of North Main to let you know where to turn. Once on Samaritan Drive, additional signs will clearly mark where on campus to find the drive-thru.

“This is our first year participating in Boo to the Flu, and we couldn’t be more excited,” said Three Crosses Regional Hospital Chief Executive Officer John Lanning. “This unique collaboration reflects our mission and commitment to putting the community first as we provide everyone every day the high-quality patient-centered care they deserve.”

Flu vaccines are updated every year, which is why the New Mexico Department of Health recommends yearly vaccinations for everyone six months of age and older each flu season - running from October to May - especially people in the following groups who are at high risk or live with and care for people at high risk for developing serious flu‐related complications, such as hospitalization and death:

Children younger than 5 years old, but especially children younger than 2 years old

Pregnant individuals (any trimester, and up to two weeks post-partum)

People aged 50 and older

People of any age with certain chronic medical conditions like asthma, diabetes, lung or heart disease, and those who are immunocompromised.

People who live in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities

People who live with or care for anyone at high risk for complications from flu, including healthcare personnel and caregivers of babies younger than six months

American Indians and Alaskan Natives

People who are morbidly obese

'Boo to the Flu' is created in partnership with the DOH Public Health Division, MountainView Regional Medical Center, Three Crosses Regional Hospital, the United Way of Southwest New Mexico, the Las Cruces Fire Department, American Medical Response Ambulance Service, Las Cruces Public Schools, and nursing students from New Mexico State University and Doña Ana Community College.

David Morgan, Public Information Officer | david.morgan@doh.nm.gov | (575) 649-0754