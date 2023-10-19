Hillary Treadway shares why she's running for City Councilor for Silver City

SCOTT BROCATO:

Can you please share a brief bio of yourself?

HILLARY TREADWAY:

Absolutely. I am native to Silver City, NM, born and raised. I am currently going back to school for secondary education, and I have a small business that I run right outside of my house in the little garage studio. And for that, I do dog training and grooming. Other than that, I love to go outdoors and be involved in the community, usually downtown shopping and all the festivals that we have around.

SCOTT BROCATO:

Why are you running for this position?

HILLARY TREADWAY:

I think I represented a unique demographic in Silver City. I’m kind of working class. I have a lot of friends that are also in that area where we're middle-aged, working class and we're aware of a lot of the issues in our community and would love to be represented, and just kind of see Silver City be a better place—which it already is a pretty great place--but I think I would like to help the community make it better.

SCOTT BROCATO:

And what do you feel are the biggest issues facing Silver City or your district?

HILLARY TREADWAY:

My district is kind of residential. I think transportation is kind of a big issue in this area, more over pathways like biking pathways and walking paths. Just to the downtown area, we are right outside of that intersection of Silver Heights and Juniper and Hudson. So it's kind of difficult to get to the downtown area from District 1, so that is a big issue in that district one faces. Other than that, I am walking the streets, talking to people and getting other insights. I would like to learn more about what District 1 feels needs to be represented and done to help out the area.

SCOTT BROCATO:

And if elected, how do you plan on addressing those issues?

HILLARY TREADWAY:

I think just figuring out where the budget is and figuring out how we can utilize some of the money to go into that area; maybe making crosswalks or better street signs. And I know (Highway) 180 is State, so contacting the state would be a big help too to try to see if we can get an engineer to help with that area, because I know my husband is a firefighter, so they run a lot of calls in that area. I know there's a lot of accidents right there. So just trying to figure out what the state could do to help out with that would be one of the solutions I would try to use.

