Two El Paso Police officers arrested after internal sexual harassment investigation

El Paso Police Department’s Sergeant Adan Chavez and Lieutenant John Surface are facing charges of official oppression after the department conducted an internal investigation of sexual harassment.

According to the EPPD , Chavez and Surface were involved in, “disturbing incidents involving explicit requests and coercive behavior,” with two unnamed female officers cited as victims.

At a press conference, Interim Chief of Police Peter Pacillas said that the alleged misconduct had been happening for years, but wasn’t reported until June.

“As soon as the individuals came forward and let us know what was occurring, we initiated an immediate investigation,” he said. “We want everybody to come to work and feel comfortable and safe in the environment that they work in.”

According to the interim chief, Chavez and Surface have been relieved of their duties and put on administrative leave.

