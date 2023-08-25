New Mexico State University student, crowned Miss New Mexico in June, will compete in Miss America competition
New Mexico State University student Lianna Hartshorn was crowned Miss New Mexico in June, and is currently preparing for the Miss America competition in January, with hopes to become the first woman from the Land of Enchantment to win the Miss America title. Scott Brocato spoke with Lianna Hartshorn about her goals as Miss New Mexico, her current studies and initiatives at NMSU, and how she stays balanced with her busy schedule.