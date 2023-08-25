© 2023 KRWG
News that Matters.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KRWG News

New Mexico State University student, crowned Miss New Mexico in June, will compete in Miss America competition

KRWG | By Scott Brocato
Published August 25, 2023 at 6:00 AM MDT
Miss New Mexico Lianna Hartshorn
Scott Brocato
Miss New Mexico Lianna Hartshorn

New Mexico State University student Lianna Hartshorn was crowned Miss New Mexico in June, and is currently preparing for the Miss America competition in January, with hopes to become the first woman from the Land of Enchantment to win the Miss America title. Scott Brocato spoke with Lianna Hartshorn about her goals as Miss New Mexico, her current studies and initiatives at NMSU, and how she stays balanced with her busy schedule.

KRWG News
Scott Brocato
Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. He has lived and worked in Las Cruces since 2016, and you can hear him regularly during "All Things Considered" from 4 pm-7 pm on weekdays. Off the air, he is also a local actor and musician, and you can catch him rocking the bass with his band Flat Blak around Las Cruces and El Paso.
See stories by Scott Brocato