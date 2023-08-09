NM State Police search for endangered missing woman and her infant son

Anthony, NM – The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 21-year-old woman and her infant son, according to New Mexico State Police.

State Police say, Elida Torres, 21, and her son Christopher Torres, were last seen on July 28 at their grandmother’s residence on Montana Vista Road in Anthony, NM. Their direction of travel is unknown.

Christopher is approximately 2 feet tall, weighing 20 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair. Elida is approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 150 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair. Their clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Elida and Christopher Torres is asked to contact the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office at (575) 526-0795 or dial 911.

