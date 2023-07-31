Prescribed burns planned for Smokey Bear Ranger District

Three prescribed burns on the Smokey Bear Ranger District in the Lincoln National Forest are tentatively scheduled to take place between Thursday, August 3, and continue through the following week as conditions allow.

Work will take place on the Brazel Push, a 90-acre portion of Forest located between Ruidoso and Capitan, Jack’s Peak, a 250-acre portion of land located near Ancho, and the Smokey Bear Administration site located in Ruidoso.

Lincoln National Forest Fire Staff Officer Dave Bales emphasized that the conditions in the area will closely monitored in the days leading up, during, and following the prescribed burn.

“A final assessment of conditions will be made the morning of a scheduled prescribed burn to determine if we are moving forward with the plan,” Bales said. “The recent moisture in the Smokey Bear District, and favorable conditions have given a good opportunity to go forward with our ongoing prescribed burn project,” Bales said.

The Lincoln National Forest land management strategy is centered on long-term forest health, including reducing forest fuels and using prescribed fire on the landscape.

“We want to take advantage of favorable weather opportunities and conditions to move forward with our overall plan to clear debris and fuels from the Forest and help lower the threat of a wildfire,” Bales said.

Residents and visitors in Capitan, Corona, and Ruidoso can expect smoky conditions during and in the days following the event. Crews will be on scene during and after the prescribed burn to monitor conditions and reduce the threat of any spread. Signs marking burn areas will be in place.

For more updates and information, please visit the Lincoln National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/lincoln