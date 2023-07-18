Financial literacy program helps low-to-moderate income residents

SCOTT BROCATO

Amanda, tell us about the Passport to Financial Success financial literacy program.

AMANDA MORALES

So this program we have been doing since spring of 2021. It's a financial literacy program in partnership with the City of Las Cruces. And so we've been doing this program now for five cohorts. Essentially, the program is about those basics of financial literacy. I always tell people, you can have $1,000,000 and not know what to do with it. And this program gives you those tips and tricks on how to manage your money. And so we cover the basics, beginning with your budgets and identifying income because it's not purely just going to be what you're receiving from your work, right? There's other avenues that you might have of income. We talk about savings. We talk about credit scores. We talk about debt identity theft, and then we close out the program with talking about buying a home because sometimes for some of these individuals, this might be the first opportunity that they're even hearing about the possibility of purchasing a home. And so we kind of close it out with that as showing them that it's something that could be completely attainable for them.

SCOTT BROCATO

Well, how long does the program last and how much does it cost to take it?

AMANDA MORALES

So the program is completely free. We don't charge anybody to participate. And the program right now is 6 sessions. So we cover six different topics. And it's spread across three months. So we meet the first and third Wednesday of every month and typically we do this in the fall and in the spring. And so the program itself that you would participate in would be about a three month span.

SCOTT BROCATO

And where do you meet?

AMANDA MORALES

So this takes place at City Hall. Typically we're on the 2nd floor in room 2007. And again, this is because of our partnership with the city, specifically with the Economic Development Department. So they've been able to be a really great partner of ours.

SCOTT BROCATO

We'll tell us about some of the things that separate this program from other financial programs and classes.

AMANDA MORALES

So we do utilize the FDIC curriculum, so there might be a chance that there are other programs that do utilize this as well. However, I think what helps our program stand out is we provide a very large incentive to have individuals participate. We want to provide you with this information, but we also want to set you up for success. So by an individual participating in all six sessions, having perfect attendance, as well as within that three month span, if they save $150.00 of their own funds, we as United Way and the city of Las Cruces will provide you with a $300.00 match at the end of the program. So it's a very large incentive to get people to participate. And so essentially you're walking away with $450 after three months.

SCOTT BROCATO

And how can people register to take the program?

AMANDA MORALES

So we do have Flyers that are circulating around and there's a QR code that you can scan as well as if you visit our Facebook page, you'll find it on there and it's on our website as well. There's an online web form to fill out an application and/or you can always e-mail myself and we can e-mail one over to you. We're trying to get with the digital times and have the online form, so that's probably the easiest.

SCOTT BROCATO

And when you say your website, you mean United Way’s website?

AMANDA MORALES

Yes, the United Way website.

SCOTT BROCATO

And what is the URL?

AMANDA MORALES

United Way of Southwest New Mexico | (uwswnm.org)

SCOTT BROCATO

All right. Thank you so much, Amanda. Morales, CEO of the United Way of Southwest New Mexico, talking about the Passport to Financial Success financial literacy program. Thank you so much.

AMANDA MORALES

Yeah. Thank you.