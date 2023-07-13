© 2023 KRWG
Cloudcroft Tunnel Maintenance on US 82 begins July 19, 2023

KRWG | By KRWG News and Partners
Published July 13, 2023 at 1:51 PM MDT
US 82
/

CLOUDCROFT – The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) District Two will be cleaning the U.S. 82 tunnel next week for its yearly maintenance. Work is expected to begin Wednesday, July 19, 2023, and last until the end of the workday.

Single-lane closures with a pilot car operation will take place. Please watch for workers, obey speed limit signs, and expect delays and interruptions to traffic flow from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For up-to-date road closure information throughout the state, visit nmroads.com or call 511.

