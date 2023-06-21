UPDATE: Fire near Pinos Altos is still 70% contained

Location: ¼ mile NW of Pinos Altos, NM I Size: 328 acres I Containment: 70%

Personnel: 141 I Start Date: June 20, 2023 I Cause: Under investigation

Fuels: Slash, timber and brush

This is the LAST daily update for the RICO FIRE

SILVER CITY, NM, June 28, 2023 – This is the last daily update for the Rico Fire. Following the standard naming convention for wildfires, the “Rico Fire” was named after a nearby geographical feature, Arroyo Rico. Today is considered a transition day, as the Albuquerque Zone Incident Management Team transfers command of the fire to Incident Commander, Jesse Holguin from the BLM. Holguin will oversee a less complex incident with the appropriate number and type of resources to complete the work that remains. Many resources are strategically “released” from the fire at this stage, however the Incident Commander can exercise his authority to request or release resources, as needed. Public Information Officers are being released and will no longer be running traplines nor issuing daily fire updates.

Situational Awareness Reminder for All: Fire season has arrived in the Southwest. Be aware of the conditions in and around the places you live, work and play. Lightning-caused fires can strike anywhere, at any time, and so can human-caused fires. Be aware, alert and informed. Become familiar with the New Mexico Fire Information website: NMFireInfo for statewide information on Fire Restrictions, tips on fire prevention and wildfire smoke emissions that may affect your health. This site also hosts current fire information on active fires in New Mexico.

Bear Creek Road is not closed: Please reduce speed and proceed with caution as firefighting operations are ongoing. There is still high use of firefighter traffic on Bear Creek Road.

Road Closure Status: There are NO ROAD CLOSURES associated with the Rico Fire.

Residual Smoke: Expected to settle into lower elevations. Smoke sensitive individuals who want to learn more should follow recommendations at NMFireInfo Smoke Management

For more information: visit NMFireInfo or the Inciweb direct link to the Rico Fire