Las Cruces Police Seek Driver in Hit-and-Run Crash

The Las Cruces Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the vehicle and identifying the driver in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a man Saturday evening.

Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces-Dona Ana County is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that will help police locate the car and identify the driver.

On Saturday, June 10, after 10 p.m. Las Cruces police and fire were dispatched to a crash in the northbound lanes near 755 S. Telshor Blvd. First responders arrived to find a 19-year-old man suffering from multiple injuries. Traffic investigators believe the car that struck the man was a white 4-door sedan with a black front bumper. The vehicle did not stop, and the driver failed to render aid to the victim.

The victim was transported to the University Medical Center of El Paso where he remains in critical condition.

The vehicle likely has significant damage to its front end and hood.

Police believe the driver’s behavior or routine may have changed following the crash. The driver has likely avoided driving the car and possibly garaged or concealed it. The driver may have tried to make sudden repairs to the car, missed work or planned functions, or otherwise changed routines since the crash.

Anyone with information that can help identify the vehicle or its driver, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 where tips can be provided anonymously.

Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.

Crime Stoppers Website: https://crimestopperslc.info/

