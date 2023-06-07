Summer Meal Program Launches at School Sites from June 6 to July 11
Starting this week, Las Cruces Public Schools will offer free breakfast and lunch to children ages one to 18 at four high school sites. The summer meal program runs Monday through Friday from June 6 to July 11, 2023, except for Tuesday, July 4 in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
Children must be present and eat on site. The locations and mealtimes offered are as follows:
Location
Address
Breakfast served
Lunch served
Centennial High School
1950 N. Sonoma Ranch Blvd.
8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.
10:45 a.m. to noon
Las Cruces High School
1750 El Paseo Rd.
8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.
10:45 a.m. to noon
Organ Mountain High School
5700 Mesa Grande Dr.
8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.
10:45 a.m. to noon
Mayfield High School
1955 N. Valley Dr.
8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.
10:45 a.m. to noon
