KRWG News

Summer Meal Program Launches at School Sites from June 6 to July 11

KRWG | By KRWG News and Partners
Published June 7, 2023 at 11:22 AM MDT

Starting this week, Las Cruces Public Schools will offer free breakfast and lunch to children ages one to 18 at four high school sites. The summer meal program runs Monday through Friday from June 6 to July 11, 2023, except for Tuesday, July 4 in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

Children must be present and eat on site. The locations and mealtimes offered are as follows:


Location 
Address 
Breakfast served 
Lunch served  

Centennial High School  

1950 N. Sonoma Ranch Blvd.  

8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.  

10:45 a.m. to noon 

Las Cruces High School  

1750 El Paseo Rd.

8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

10:45 a.m. to noon

Organ Mountain High School 

5700 Mesa Grande Dr.  

8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. 

10:45 a.m. to noon

Mayfield High School 

1955 N. Valley Dr.

8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. 

10:45 a.m. to noon 

For more information visit: https://www.lcps.net/article/1139314

