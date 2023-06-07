Summer Meal Program Launches at School Sites from June 6 to July 11

Starting this week, Las Cruces Public Schools will offer free breakfast and lunch to children ages one to 18 at four high school sites. The summer meal program runs Monday through Friday from June 6 to July 11, 2023, except for Tuesday, July 4 in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

Children must be present and eat on site. The locations and mealtimes offered are as follows:





Location

Address

Breakfast served

Lunch served Centennial High School 1950 N. Sonoma Ranch Blvd. 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. 10:45 a.m. to noon Las Cruces High School 1750 El Paseo Rd. 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. 10:45 a.m. to noon Organ Mountain High School 5700 Mesa Grande Dr. 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. 10:45 a.m. to noon Mayfield High School 1955 N. Valley Dr. 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. 10:45 a.m. to noon

For more information visit: https://www.lcps.net/article/1139314