Bicyclist dies after being hit by SUV in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, NM - Las Cruces police say a 37-year-old man has died at an El Paso hospital after he was hit by an SUV Saturday while he was riding a bicycle on Idaho.

In a news release, police say they responded to the incident near Alamo Street Saturday night at about 10:45. Francisco Hernandez was westbound on Idaho when he was hit by an SUV traveling the same direction. The 23-year-old driver of the Infinity SUV remained on the scene and was cooperative, according to police, who say the crash remains under investigation.

Hernandez was airlifted to University Medical Center in El Paso where he died Monday.

