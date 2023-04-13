© 2023 KRWG
KRWG News

Musical spouses Jillian Speece and Nathaniel Hoff talk about their film State of the Unity, screening at the 2023 Las Cruces International Film Festival

KRWG | By Scott Brocato
Published April 13, 2023 at 1:21 PM MDT
Nathaniel Hoff and Jillian Speece, directors of "State of the Unity"

Friday afternoon at 3:00, the Las Cruces International Film Festival will screen the award-winning documentary “State of the Union” at Allen Theatres’ Cineport 10. Scott Brocato spoke with the film’s directors, spouses Jillian Speece and Nathaniel Hoff, who also perform as The Bergamot, about what inspired them to make the film, about their journey to perform in all 50 states while inviting people to sign their message of unity on their station wagon.

Scott Brocato
Jillian Speece and Nathaniel Hoff (The Bergamot), performing their song "Paradise" in the KRWG-FM studios

