"All Things Considered's" Mary Louise Kelly discusses her new book, "It. Goes. So. Fast.: The Year of No Do-Overs"

“All Things Considered” host Mary Louise Kelly has a new book titled “It. Goes. So. Fast.: The Year of No Do-Overs”, which chronicles her story of achieving a work-life balance with a focus on her journey as her first child prepares to leave for college. Scott Brocato spoke with Mary Louise Kelly about her book, and in this first of a two-part interview, he asked her about the origin of the book’s subtitle, The Year of No Do-Overs, and the challenges of achieving that work-life balance.

Mike Morgan/Mike Morgan / MMP Mary Louise Kelly, photographed for NPR, 6 September 2022, in Washington DC. Photo by Mike Morgan for NPR.