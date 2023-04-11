© 2023 KRWG
KRWG News

"All Things Considered's" Mary Louise Kelly discusses her new book, "It. Goes. So. Fast.: The Year of No Do-Overs"

KRWG | By Scott Brocato
Published April 11, 2023 at 4:45 AM MDT
Henry Holt Books
/
"It. Goes. So. Fast.: The Year of No Do-Overs" by Mary Louise Kelly

“All Things Considered” host Mary Louise Kelly has a new book titled “It. Goes. So. Fast.: The Year of No Do-Overs”, which chronicles her story of achieving a work-life balance with a focus on her journey as her first child prepares to leave for college. Scott Brocato spoke with Mary Louise Kelly about her book, and in this first of a two-part interview, he asked her about the origin of the book’s subtitle, The Year of No Do-Overs, and the challenges of achieving that work-life balance.

Mary Louise Kelly, photographed for NPR, 6 September 2022, in Washington DC. Photo by Mike Morgan for NPR.
Mike Morgan/Mike Morgan
/
MMP
Mary Louise Kelly, photographed for NPR, 6 September 2022, in Washington DC. Photo by Mike Morgan for NPR.

KRWG News
Scott Brocato
Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis, MO, he has worked in such cities as St. Louis, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Athens GA as an on-air personality, airborne traffic reporter, newscaster, and program director. He has lived and worked in Las Cruces since 2016, and you can hear him regularly during "All Things Considered from NPR News" from 4pm-7pm weekdays. Off the air, he is also a local actor and musician, and you can catch him rocking the bass with his band Flat Blak weekends in and around Las Cruces and El Paso.
