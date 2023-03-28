Latino USA's Maria Hinojosa talks with KRWG Public Media about her new investigative unit, Futuro Investigates, and more

Recently Maria Hinojosa, founder, president and CEO of Futuro Media and the anchor and executive producer of NPR’s “Latino USA”, was in El Paso for the Texas Book Fair to talk about her memoir “Once I Was You”, as well as her life and work. Scott Brocato met and spoke with Maria to discuss the new young readers' edition of her memoir; what led her to form her own company, Futuro Media; and Futuro Media's new investigative unit, Futuro Investigates.