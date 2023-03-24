Past and current El Paso officials hold meeting to discuss vacant Cheif of Police and City Manager positions

The open meeting on Thursday was facilitated by Representative Cassandra Hernandez, El Paso City Councilor for District 3. She said that to bring in suitable talent means having to pay the new City Manager a competitive wage, because of the unique challenges that El Paso faces due to its geography.

“We need to position the city in a way that’s going to improve recruitment,” she said. “What that means is that you’ve got to pay a market driven fair compensation so that we can recruit the best and brightest talent.”

Sgt. Michael Short, Former President of the El Paso Municipal Police Officers Association, said that important to keep having open meetings with the public to maintain transparency and involvement during the hiring process.

“We want to make sure that our public has the confidence in their leadership, and that’s the end goal,” he said.