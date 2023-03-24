New Mexico State University hires Jason Hooten as next head coach of the men's basketball program

According to a statement from NMSU , Jason Hooten will be hired as the 28th head coach of the men’s basketball program. Hooten is coming from his job as head coach of the Sam Houston State University men's basketball team. In a written statement, NMSU Athletic Director Mario Moccia said, “Importantly, his programs are always modeled on character and integrity.”

The hiring of Hooten comes after the university’s decision last month to fire former head coach Greg Heair, who was let go after allegations of hazing surfaced within the men’s basketball program.

The NMSU basketball team’s assistant coaching staff remains on paid administrative leave, and an independent investigation related to the allegations of hazing is still ongoing.

