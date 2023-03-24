© 2023 KRWG
KRWG News

New Mexico State University hires Jason Hooten as next head coach of the men's basketball program

KRWG | By Jonny Coker
Published March 24, 2023 at 5:41 PM MDT
nmsu.jpg

According to a statement from NMSU, Jason Hooten will be hired as the 28th head coach of the men’s basketball program. Hooten is coming from his job as head coach of the Sam Houston State University men's basketball team. In a written statement, NMSU Athletic Director Mario Moccia said, “Importantly, his programs are always modeled on character and integrity.”

The hiring of Hooten comes after the university’s decision last month to fire former head coach Greg Heair, who was let go after allegations of hazing surfaced within the men’s basketball program.

The NMSU basketball team’s assistant coaching staff remains on paid administrative leave, and an independent investigation related to the allegations of hazing is still ongoing.

KRWG News
Jonny Coker
Jonny Coker is a Multimedia Journalist for KRWG Public Media. He has lived in Southern New Mexico for most of his life, growing up in the small Village of Cloudcroft, and earning a degree in Journalism and Media Studies at New Mexico State University. Jonny believes that access to news and information is essential for a smoothly functioning society, and public media is one of the best ways to spread that knowledge.
