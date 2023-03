New Mexico State University is home to the only dietetic internship program that uses virtual reality to train students. Scott Brocato recently visited the lab and spoke with the Dietetic Internship Program’s director, Gaby Phillips, about the program…and also “spoke” with one of its lab mannequins, Alex.

Scott Brocato / The Bod Pod in NMSU's Dietetic Center

Scott Brocato / NMSU Dietetic Center's interactive mannequin Alexa, who can speak three languages

Scott Brocato / NMSU Dietetic Program's virtual headsets