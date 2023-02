On Friday, funeral services were held at the Basilica of San Albino in Mesilla for J. Paul Taylor, who passed away at the age of 102 earlier this month. Scott Brocato spoke with Cynthia Garrett, president of the Taylor Friends Group; and Rhonda Dass, who manages the Taylor Mesilla Historic Property, about their memories of J. Paul Taylor and his legacy.

Cynthia Garrett (left) and Rhonda Dass