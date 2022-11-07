© 2022 KRWG
The Deming Headlight is back, with a new owner and editor-in-chief

KRWG | By Scott Brocato
Published November 7, 2022 at 9:35 AM MST
Deming Headlight
Algernon D'Ammassa
/

Recently the publisher of the Silver City Daily Press and Independent, the Silver City Independent Publishing Co., purchased and revived the Deming Headlight from newspaper conglomerate Gannett. Scott Brocato spoke with Nick Seibel, editor and publisher of the Silver City Daily Press; and Algernon D’Ammassa, the Daily Headlight’s new editor-in-chief; about the purchase, and the importance of having a local newspaper in a smaller community.

algernon_nick.jpg
Scott Brocato
/
Algernon D'Ammassa, editor-in-chief of The Deming Headlight; and Nick Seibel, editor and publisher of the Silver City Daily Press

KRWG News
Scott Brocato
Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis, MO, he has worked in such cities as St. Louis, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Athens GA as an on-air personality, airborne traffic reporter, newscaster, and program director. He has lived and worked in Las Cruces since 2016, and you can hear him regularly during "All Things Considered from NPR News" from 4pm-7pm weekdays. Off the air, he is also a local actor and musician, and you can catch him rocking the bass with his band Flat Blak weekends in and around Las Cruces and El Paso.
