The Deming Headlight is back, with a new owner and editor-in-chief

Recently the publisher of the Silver City Daily Press and Independent, the Silver City Independent Publishing Co., purchased and revived the Deming Headlight from newspaper conglomerate Gannett. Scott Brocato spoke with Nick Seibel, editor and publisher of the Silver City Daily Press; and Algernon D’Ammassa, the Daily Headlight’s new editor-in-chief; about the purchase, and the importance of having a local newspaper in a smaller community.

Scott Brocato / Algernon D'Ammassa, editor-in-chief of The Deming Headlight; and Nick Seibel, editor and publisher of the Silver City Daily Press