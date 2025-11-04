© 2025 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KRXG-FM has a planned outage today between 2-3pm to install a transmitter at Pinos Altos. The outage should last 20 minutes. Thanks for your patience as our engineers work hard to keep our signal strong across the region. You can stream our programs by clicking the crimson play button.

Inside 'Dispatch,' the video game that plays like an interactive superhero show

WBUR | By James Perkins Mastromarino
Published November 4, 2025 at 9:58 AM MST
Players make dialogue choices for ex-superhero Robert in new story-focused game Dispatch. (Courtesy of AdHoc Studio)
Courtesy of AdHoc Studio
Players make dialogue choices for ex-superhero Robert in new story-focused game Dispatch. (Courtesy of AdHoc Studio)

A new video game plays like an interactive, animated show for grown-ups. In “Dispatch,” you play a dispatcher who sends superheroes to emergencies across Los Angeles. Your choices change a story that’s rolling out through new episodes that come out every week, just like a show.

Here & Now‘s James Perkins Mastromarino reports on how Dispatch fuses TV and video games.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
James Perkins Mastromarino