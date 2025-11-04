© 2025 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KRXG-FM has a planned outage today between 2-3pm to install a transmitter at Pinos Altos. The outage should last 20 minutes. Thanks for your patience as our engineers work hard to keep our signal strong across the region. You can stream our programs by clicking the crimson play button.

In 'Joyride,' New Yorker writer Susan Orlean trains her journalist's eye on herself

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 4, 2025 at 9:56 AM MST
The cover of "Joyride" and author Susan Orlean. (Courtesy of Simon & Schuster and Corey Hendrickson)
Courtesy of Simon & Schuster and Corey Hendrickson
The cover of "Joyride" and author Susan Orlean. (Courtesy of Simon & Schuster and Corey Hendrickson)

With best-selling nonfiction books such as “The Orchid Thief” and as a staff writer for the New Yorker since 1992, Susan Orlean has made a successful career out of telling other people’s stories.

Now, she tells her own in the memoir “Joyride.” She was in Boston for a recent event at WBUR and joined host Deborah Becker in the studio to talk about the book.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom