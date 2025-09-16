Route 66 adventures you can't experience from the car

As it winds from Chicago to the Pacific Ocean, Route 66 crosses rivers, canyons and mountains that beg drivers to stop and explore. From swinging bridges and bike trails to desert springs and tram rides, these outdoor escapades reveal a side of the Mother Road many travelers miss.

Route 66 may be famous for neon signs, classic diners and quirky roadside attractions, but some of the best experiences take place outside the car. If you've got the time, slow down, get some fresh air and experience the Mother Road in a whole new way.

Swinging Bridges in Pontiac, Illinois

Roughly 100 miles from the "Begin Route 66" sign in Chicago, Pontiac is more than its murals and car museums. It's also a great place to get your blood flowing, especially if you like a little bounce with your stroll.

The town is home to three swinging pedestrian bridges, all suspended above the lazy Vermilion River. Originally built to connect neighborhoods to downtown, they now offer a wobbly but fun walk with a side of small-town charm.

Chain of Rocks Bridge in St. Louis

Crossing the United States' widest river should feel epic, and this section of old Route 66 delivers. The mile-long Chain of Rocks Bridge once carried cars between Illinois and Missouri, but since the 1970s, it's been closed to traffic and reserved for walkers and cyclists who want to slow down and soak it all in.

Leave the hum of the road behind, and take in sweeping views of the Mighty Mississippi from 60 feet above. You'll also spot a 22-degree bend in the bridge, a clever design that keeps barge traffic moving below. Today, it's one of the best places along Route 66 to pause and take in the river's scale and beauty.

Route 66 Trail

For anyone looking to pedal their way through nostalgia, the Route 66 Trail in Illinois offers a two-wheeled tour of small towns, roadside attractions and long, peaceful stretches of historic pavement. The trail follows the Mother Road from the Chicago suburb of Joliet all the way to the Mississippi River, offering over 300 miles of bike-friendly paths, quiet country roads and signed on-road segments. You'll pass classic diners, restored gas stations and quirky landmarks in a way that lets you take in Route 66 at a slower pace.

Route 66 State Park in Eureka, Missouri

If you need a nature break before heading underground at Meramec Caverns, pull over at Route 66 State Park. Just off Highway 44, this quiet green space was once the town of Times Beach, a community along the Mother Road that was completely evacuated in the 1980s after catastrophic flooding revealed widespread dioxin contamination. The town was bulldozed, cleaned up and given new life as a state park, making it one of Route 66's most unusual second acts.

The visitor center is located in a surviving 1935 roadhouse and includes both Route 66 memorabilia and exhibits about Times Beach. It's a stop that connects the Mother Road's roadside nostalgia with one of its most sobering chapters.

Gathering Place in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Known as the Capital of Route 66, 28 miles of the historic highway winds through Tulsa. While it is about 10 minutes south of old Route 66, the Gathering Place is a 66-acre riverfront destination that's worth the short detour. Opened in 2018, this award-winning park offers imaginative play areas, tranquil gardens, trails that wind along the Arkansas River and plenty of picnic tables for a snack break or lunch.

Horseback Riding in Amarillo, Texas

If you want to travel further back in time than Route 66's heyday, head to Cowgirls and Cowboys in the West on the southeastern edge of Amarillo. Here you can saddle up for an open-range horseback ride across the rim of Palo Duro Canyon, the nation's second-largest canyon. With big skies above and red rock cliffs below, it's a chance to see Texas the way cowboys once did: slow, steady and from the back of a horse.

Blue Hole in Santa Rosa, New Mexico

You don't expect to stumble upon a crystal-clear pool of deep blue water in the middle of the New Mexico desert, but that's exactly what you'll find in Santa Rosa. Known simply as the Blue Hole, this natural artesian spring boasts water so clear that you can see 80 feet down to the bottom. It's no wonder this natural wonder draws swimmers, scuba divers and road-trippers looking to cool off.

Sandia Mountains in Albuquerque, New Mexico

When the desert heat along Route 66 starts to wear you down, the Sandia Mountains offer a quick escape into cooler air and sweeping views. Just minutes from Albuquerque, you can hike scenic trails that weave through piñon and ponderosa forests.

You can also take the Sandia Peak Aerial Tramway, one of the longest in the world. In just 15 minutes, the ride will sweep you to 10,378 feet above sea level, where you'll find incredible views of the city and Rio Grande Valley below.

Petrified Forest National Park in Holbrook, Arizona

Along a scenic ribbon of old Route 66 in Eastern Arizona, Petrified Forest National Park delivers a 2-for-1 natural wonder: the colorful Painted Desert and the ancient fossilized trees that give the park its name. As you drive through, you'll pass otherworldly landscapes streaked in pink, red and lavender.

In this park filled with stone logs and rainbow-striped mesas, you'll find a preserved swath of Route 66 marked by a row of telephone poles and a rusted 1932 Studebaker. While much of the original road in this area has been replaced by I-40, it's fitting that a national park shaped by time and weather protects this stretch of the Mother Road.

Meteor Crater in Arizona

Just a few miles south of old Route 66 near Winslow, Meteor Crater proves that sometimes the biggest roadside attractions come from outer space. About 50,000 years ago, a massive meteor slammed into what's now Northern Arizona, leaving behind a giant scar that's nearly a mile across and more than 550 feet deep.

Today, you can visit the site and peer over the rim into the massive crater, tour the interactive discovery center and even spot pieces of the original meteorite on display. It may not be as famous as the Grand Canyon, but this crater packs its own punch of geologic drama.

Walnut Canyon National Monument in Coconino County, Arizona

About 2 miles south of old Route 66 near Flagstaff, Walnut Canyon National Monument offers a glimpse into ancient life carved right into the cliffs. More than 700 years ago, the Sinagua people built stone dwellings into the canyon walls, using natural overhangs for shelter and shade.

Today, you can hike the Island Trail for a closer look at these cliff homes or stick to the rim for sweeping views of the rugged landscape. It's a short detour that delivers one of the most fascinating stops along the route.

Santa Monica Pier

Every great road trip deserves a grand finale, and Route 66 delivers with the Santa Monica Pier. For generations of travelers, this seaside landmark has marked the symbolic end of the Mother Road, where the highway meets the Pacific Ocean.

Built in 1909, the pier still buzzes with old-school carnival rides, arcade games and fishermen casting lines into the surf. Take a ride on the historic carousel, snap a photo by the "End of the Trail" sign and then step onto the sand to let the waves wash the road dust from your feet. It's the perfect bookend to America's most famous highway.

Adventures that make you hit the brakes

Route 66 is a road trip packed with stories, scenery and surprises. And some of the best moments happen when you step outside the car. These outdoor activities invite you to slow down and truly experience the Mother Road.

Sage Scott is a travel writer and photographer who was bitten by the travel bug as a preschooler when her family moved abroad for the first time. She recently checked a classic road trip off her bucket list by driving all 2,448 miles of Route 66, from Chicago to Santa Monica. Follow her adventures at Everyday Wanderer.