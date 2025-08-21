Wonders on Wheels in southern New Mexico this week

The Wonders on Wheels Museum on the Move, or WoW, is in southern New Mexico this week. KC Counts spoke with Dr. Jennifer Hasty, museum supervisor, about what's inside. Below, find a portion of their conversation transcribed and more details about the museum's stops this week.

What: Visitors in and around Reserve, Lordsburg, and Mesilla, New Mexico, can see the exhibit "Eight Sites, One History,” sponsored by New Mexico Historic Sites, at local county fairs and family-friendly events. The exhibit highlights the distinctive stories revealed at each of the state’s eight sites, from Indigenous lifeways to Spanish settlement to US statehood and beyond. Visitors of all ages can also participate in hands-on learning activities. These events are free and open to the public.

When & Where:

Thurs., Aug. 21, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Catron County Fair, 73 The Lane Rd., Reserve

Fri., Aug. 22, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Hidalgo County Fair, 305 Pyramid St., Lordsburg

Sat., Aug. 23, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Taylor-Mesilla Family Day Fiesta, Mesilla Plaza, Mesilla

Why: Wonders on Wheels serves all 33 counties in New Mexico annually, bringing arts, culture, history, and science exhibits and curriculum-based programming to fairs, festivals, public libraries, and schools. The goal is to make learning fun and accessible to everyone throughout the state.