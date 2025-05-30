Summer is here. What are you drinking?

/ This summer, try a secret weapon or cheers leader from Hannah Chamberlain. (Courtesy of Simon & Schuster)

Summer is so close you can almost taste it. As the weather gets warmer and the sunlight more golden, you may need a great drink to keep you cool in the hot sun.

But what is the perfect drink for high temperatures? We put that question to two experts in mixology — ​​ Hannah Chamberlain, a home bartender, cocktail content creator, and author of “How to Be a Better Drinker: Cocktail Recipes and Boozy Etiquette,” and Tiffanie Barriere, an independent bartender and award-winning mixologist, known online as The Drinking Coach.

Here are five questions about summer drinks — full of tips and advice to make the perfect refreshing beverage for the coming months.

What makes a summer drink? What distinguishes the summer part of the drink from the other seasons?

Hannah Chamberlain: “One thing that I really look for is something that’s icy, refreshing, and that stands up really well in the heat and something ideally that isn’t too boozy … I often think of the Martini as sort of one of the last things to serve as like an outdoor summer drink because you need it to be ice cold. It’ll warm up too quickly and oh, boy, a glass of warm gin in the heat? Not something that’s too appealing. So I love things like spritzes, like juleps, anything like that that’s going to keep you nice and cool.”

How much do you think plays into people’s perfect summer drink choices?

Tiffanie Barriere: “I love this question and I love the energy behind it because summer is just connected to joy. During the other months, we’re thinking school … our corporate life, the children. But the day summer hits and school’s out for summer and the energy is there … As adults, we want that beverage in our mouth, of course. But then sometimes we go all the way back to that favorite vacation or that moment with your spouse or … .even as a kid. So again, Southern woman, we’re all about the watermelon flavor, we’re all about lemonade, we’re all about teas, because those gave us the biggest joy as kids. And honestly, sometimes it has sugar in it and sugar makes us kind of happy during the summertime.”

If you’re going to craft the ideal summer cocktail, what would you design for that?

Chamberlain: “I make this summer punch every single year and it’s a play on an Arnold Palmer. So it’s got some peach in there, it’s got some whiskey, it’s got the iced tea, the lemonade and a little bit of ginger … You don’t want something too fussy when you’re entertaining in the summer. You want to put something out that people can serve themselves. And just this romantic idea of sitting on a veranda, sitting on a porch, enjoying the heat and enjoying a cool drink.”

Barriere: “So I’m seeing, you know, ice chest full of champagne or our favorite wines and just having kind of a grab there. But if we’re having a cocktail, again, always talking about those Southern flavors, a lovely spiked lemonade, a fruit lemonade, even a lovely sangria, is really nice. You want to batch those great flavors so we can continue to be barefoot and sit on that porch and have some fun.”

Lemonade and tea are classic drinks of the summer. How can you jazz them up for the season?

Chamberlain: “I love adding some floral flavors to lemonade. And I think tea is a really beautiful way to do that … I love doing like a jasmine tea with my lemonade … My fridge is constantly full of syrups like rhubarb or blackberries. So adding a little bit of that in there too is a really nice way to kind of personalize it or give it some special interest.”

Barriere: “Sun tea is the way I grew up having tea …and those tannins in tea … it really just goes really well with the citrus. So the tannins in your favorite teas, hibiscus tea, jasmine tea, chai tea … goes really really fun. So it just gives you some layers of flavor.”

If you could only drink one drink for the entire summer, what would it be?

Chamberlain: “It’s called a Caipirinha and it uses cachaça and muddled lime and sugar. And the thing that I love about it is… the lime is so different in a Caipirinha because of the muddling and the citrus oil and nothing is more refreshing for me than a Caipirinha in the summer.”

“I think I could drink champagne all summer…but outside of that goodness, I’m going to have to go with the … most popular cocktail in the world: the margarita.”

Summer drink recipes from Tiffanie Barriere and Hannah Chamberlain

Cheers leader

This elderflower and honeydew spritz is a gentle, floral, and fruity twist on the classic Aperol version. It’s also low in alcohol, making it ideal for day drinking on sunny porches in hot weather. This infused liqueur can also be used in a Margarita, or you can add a splash to a G&T.

Cubed ice, for stirring

2 ounces Honeydew-Infused Elderflower Liqueur (recipe below)

3 ounces prosecco

Squeeze of lime, optional

1 ounce club soda

Honeydew slices or honeydew cutouts, for garnish

Fill a goblet with ice, then add the infused elderflower liqueur, prosecco, lime (if using), and club soda. Stir to combine. Garnish with thinly sliced honeydew or honeydew cutouts made with small cookie cutters and serve.

Honeydew-infused elderflower liqueur

Makes 1 cup

1 cup chopped honeydew melon

1 cup elderflower liqueur (St-Germain preferred)

Add the melon and liqueur to a 16-ounce mason jar. Allow it to infuse in a cool, dark place for approximately 3 days, agitating it occasionally. Strain out the solids with a fine-mesh strainer, and then it’s ready to use. Store it in a clean mason jar in the fridge and use it within 5 to 7 days (discard earlier if it changes in flavor, scent, or appearance).

Secret weapon

Serves 1

Vegetal, juicy, and fresh, this recipe is an unstoppable force when it comes to impressing your guests. This mint syrup can also be used in a Mint Julep or Gimlet.

1 clean yellow bell pepper, seeded, cut into strips (reserve 1 slice for garnish)

2 ounces gin or tequila blanco

1.5 ounces pineapple juice

.75 ounce fresh lime juice

.5 ounce St-Germain or ginger liqueur .25 ounce Mint Syrup (recipe below)

Cubed ice, for shaking

A large ice cube, for serving

Yellow bell pepper slice or cutouts, for garnish

Add half of the pepper strips to a cocktail shaker; reserve a piece for the garnish.

Add the gin, then muddle thoroughly to infuse the pepper flavor into the gin. Next, add the pineapple and lime juices, St-Germain, and syrup to the shaker, then fill it with ice. Shake for approximately 15 seconds, then double strain (using a Hawthorne and fine- mesh strainer) over a large ice cube in a rocks glass. Garnish with a slice of yellow bell pepper (or make bell pepper cutouts with a cookie cutter) and serve.

Mint syrup

Makes 1¼ cups

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

1 cup clean mint leaves

Add the water to a medium saucepan and bring to a gentle simmer over medium-low heat, then stir in the sugar until it dissolves. Turn the heat to low and add the mint leaves (try not to include many stems, as it can spoil the flavor). Simmer for 5 minutes, then turn off the heat and allow the syrup to cool. Strain out and discard the solids. Store the syrup in a mason jar in the fridge and use it within 5 to 7 days (discard sooner if it begins to change in appearance, scent, or flavor).

Watermelon hustle

2 oz blanco tequila OR favorite spirit OR Zero Proof

1 oz fresh lime juice

1 oz watermelon juice

0.5 oz agave syrup

3 fresh basil leaves

Shake everything with ice, double strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice, and garnish with a watermelon cube and a basil leaf. It’s cooling, herbaceous, and feels like a rooftop day party in a glass.

