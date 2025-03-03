I-10 and NM 26 reopen after high winds cause closure

UPDATE:

Information from the New Mexico Department of Transportation:

I-10 eastbound and westbound lanes from milepost 0 (Arizona) to 24 (Lordsburg) has intermittent rolling lane closures in place due to areas of dust and low visibility. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.

NM 26 (Hatch Hwy) is now open, use caution for areas of blowing dust and heavy congestion.

I-10 eastbound at exit 85 now has one lane open, areas of dust and low visibility may still be present at times. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.

Shelter in place locations are the Deming Learning Center, 5R Truck Stop, Deming Truck Stop, Deming Soccer Fields . The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.

NM 11 is closed in both directions from milepost 33 (Deming) to milepost 13 (Border Inspection station) due areas of low to zero visibility from due blowing dust. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.

