Women have a history of beer. These groups are helping reclaim their place

For thousands of years, women were at the forefront of producing the world’s beer. But these days, brewing is male-dominated.

Now, some organizations are pushing women back into the beer brewing industry.

Jill Ryan of KJZZ reports.

The Arm Wrestling Throwdown in Mesa, Arizona is a fundraising event for the Arizona chapter of the Pink Boots Society. The nonprofit raises is a networking group and raises funds to help women succeed in the beer and fermented alcoholic beverage industries. (Jill Ryan/KJZZ)

